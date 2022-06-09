Parish celebrates their pastor's anniversary at St. Martin of Tours

Father Alfredo Villarreal celebrated the 8th Anniversary of his priestly ordination with his parish family at St. Martin of Tours in Kingsville on May 29. His actual anniversary was on May 31.
During his homily, he said that we should all pray to the Holy Spirit because it’s the Holy Spirit who reveals God to us. “It’s the spirit of God that makes us know that we are his beloved children, and the Holy Spirit that makes it known to us what is the inheritance that we have as His children.”
At the end of Mass, Father Villarreal gave birthday and anniversary blessings to parishioners attending Mass. Then Deacon Mike Seymour gave Father Villarreal a special blessing for celebrating eight years of being a priest.
After the noon Mass, a luncheon was held at the parish hall to honor him.