Local parishioners answer the call for help with disaster assistance



Nora Contreras, parishioner at St. Joseph in Alice, hands lunch to National Guard soldiers stationed in Aransas Pass. Alice in Wonderland, a food truck based in Alice, cooked almost 2,000 tacos and gorditas for anyone in Aransas Pass seeking a hot meal on Labor Day. See more photos below.

Parishioners from Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Joseph in Alice teamed together to sort the overwhelming amount of clothing donations received at St. Mary Star of the Sea in Aransas Pass. Rebecca Esparza for South Texas Catholic

Parishioners from throughout the diocese gathered on Labor Day to help clean up the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey at St. Mary Star of the Sea in Aransas Pass. Pictured from left (back) Mirella Ortiz, 12, of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Alice, Liam Holden, 18, of Christ the King, Julian M. Ortiz, Sr., of St. Joseph in Alice and Ninfa Jacobs of St. Mary Star of the Sea. Rebecca Esparza for South Texas Catholic

When Father Pete Elizardo asked his parishioners at St. Joseph Parish in Alice for donations urgently needed for survivors of Hurricane Harvey on the Sunday after the storm, they answered the call for assistance within hours.“The response was overwhelming and the parish hall was fully stocked by later that Sunday evening,” explained parishioner Michelle Ortiz. “We went out to several church communities that week, with several teams from St. Joseph, including the Knights of Columbus, the Catholic Daughters, Altar Servers and other volunteers, to help our neighboring communities in need.”Parishioners offered hurricane survivors in the communities of Woodsboro, Refugio, Bayside and Tivoli food, water, ice and cleaning supplies.“There was such a need and we all felt we had to go back out,” Ortiz said. “As we returned to the parish hall, we were surprised to see it was full of supplies all over again. So we decided to go out again the next Saturday and continue our efforts. “This time, the parishioners went out prepared to work: armed with gloves, shovels, chainsaws and other supplies.“We decided to prepare 400 pork steak tacos for the communities of Bayside and Tivoli, so that they could have something warm to eat,” she added. ‘The team in Tivoli cleaned the church grounds at Our Lady of Guadalupe. We left supplies at Immaculate Conception in Taft, Immaculate Conception in Gregory, and with the Schoenstatt sisters in Lamar. In giving of our time, talent and treasure to our neighbors in need, we wanted to leave them with a little glimpse of hope.”At St. Mary Star of the Sea in Aransas Pass the hurricane caused major damage to the roof at the church and parish offices. Some 50 volunteers from Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Joseph in Alice, St. Pius X and Christ the King in Corpus Christi and St. Mary Star of the Sea in Aransas Pass helped clear debris, cut down trees with chainsaws, sort boxes of clothing donations, clear damaged sheet rock, among many other chores on the Labor Day holiday.“It has been a true blessing to have so many volunteers from throughout the community assist in the clean up. Many hands make lighter work for everyone,” parish administrator Father James Vasquez said.The “Alice in Wonderland” food truck from Alice donated their time and food to serve residents and first responders, eager for a home-cooked meal.“We fed the community, fellow volunteers, firefighters, National Guard and FEMA workers, serving close to 1,000 gorditas and 750 crispy tacos,” Ortiz said.Father Julian Cabrera, pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Alice, said it was important for parishioners throughout the diocese to help because we are all connected and One Body of Christ.“When one hurts, we all hurt and when one is in need, we are all in need,” he said. “I try to remember I should never ask of others what I myself am not willing to do, so I pitched in to work in the clean up, as well. We serve Christ not only at the altar, but out in the world, too.”Father Cabrera and his parishioners took water and other items to a donation station in Rockport and also assisted the sisters at the Schoenstatt Shrine in Lamar.“We cleaned up the grounds, moved furniture and cut fallen trees. We also went inside the shrine to pray the rosary with the sisters,” he said.Disaster Relief Coordinator for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Deacon Mark Arnold, said the diocese is in communication with municipalities of each affected city to assess their needs. From there, it is determined where the need is greatest. Volunteers and supplies are then dispatched to the area.“It was overwhelming to see such devastation in so many small communities. The hardest hit areas will need our help for many months to come,” he said.Nora Contreras, a parishioner at St. Joseph in Alice, is an active volunteer back home, but it was important for her to share her Labor Day holiday giving back to those suffering from the wrath of Hurricane Harvey.“I realize this could have been us in Alice,” she said. “I know they would have been out at our parish if the hurricane had hit us.”Contreras understood what the survivors in Aransas Pass needed: a hot meal and a smiling face.“When people experience a disaster like this, sometimes they just want to hear from someone else that everything is going to be alright,” she explained. “Volunteering makes me a stronger person in my faith. It is a way of life to help someone who is struggling or to help our faith community.”Martin and Alicia Benavidez, both 62 and lifelong residents of Aransas Pass, waited patiently in line for gorditas and tacos on Labor Day. It was their first hot meal in several days, as their home had limited power.“The hurricane has been overwhelming,” Alicia Benavidez said. “But everywhere we turn, there are people to help and that has been a great comfort. We know it will take some time to regain a sense of normality, but having hot meals like this helps.”Her husband Martin said their home suffered damage, but it was still livable.“We have each other. Everything else can be replaced or repaired. Having people here who care how we are doing makes a huge difference. We are just thankful to be alive,” he said.