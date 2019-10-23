Parishioners and knights thank clergy and religious at annual banquet

Knights of Columbus present a check to Bishop Mulvey, who in turn presents it to Sister Milagros Tormo, MJMJ for The Ark. See more photos below.
All photos by Ervey Martinez | for STC
In a spirit of thanksgiving, Joseph Hernandez, Corpus Christi chapter president of the Knights of Columbus, his fellow knights and parishioners from throughout the diocese offered thanks to priests and religious for devoting their lives to bringing the Body of Christ and the sacraments to Catholics everywhere – In the Diocese of Corpus Christi and beyond. “We appreciate you,” Hernandez said.
The 27th Annual Clergy and Religious Banquet, hosted by the Knights of Columbus, brought parishioners, brothers, sisters and priests together for a celebratory feast at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown on Oct. 16.
Father James Stembler, Vicar General of the Diocese of Corpus Christi, gave the invocation before the meal and Bishop Michael Mulvey spoke on the spirit of communion.
"The church is a communion of people," Bishop Mulvey said, quoting a letter from St. John Paul II on Jan. 6, 2001. "'To make the church the home and school of communion – that is the great challenge facing us in the millennium.' If we want to be faithful to God’s plan, not our own ideas of what Church is. That’s God’s plan for us that we're family with the same body. Not only is it faithful to God’s plan, but it’s what each person is yearning for. Our world is in the state it is because we have destroyed our relationships with one another. Our egos, our individuality. Individualism is raging."
He announced that for the next two years beginning in Lent 2020 the Diocese of Corpus Christi will be reflecting on the Body of Christ and what it means to be a communion of people.
The Knights of Columbus donated a check to Bishop Mulvey who in turn presented the check to Sister Milagros Tormo, MJMJ to be used for The Ark Assessment Center and Emergency Shelter for Youth.
View the complete photo album or download photos here.