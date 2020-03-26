Parishioners can donate to their church through online giving

During these uncertain times, we are praying for our brothers and sisters throughout the world. We want you to know that the Diocese of Corpus Christi will always seek to serve the needs of our community and Church in the best ways possible.
Online Giving provides a convenient way to make financial contributions to your church.
We continue to receive charitable gifts and express our gratitude for your generosity, especially in this time of worldly tensions. Sacrifices made during these days surely reflect the love of Jesus Christ. Now, as much as ever, let us love one another as God loves us.
Please know that while online contributions should be acknowledged seamlessly, gifts made by mail will take longer to process due to limitations we have implemented to prevent the spread of disease. Thank you for your patience until our operations are again at full strength.