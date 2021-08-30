Home
South Texas Catholic
Serving the Diocese of Corpus Christi
Calendar
Diocese
Donate
Contact Us
Facebook
Email
Search
Search
Parishioners pray the rosary for those affected by COVID
Home
News from the Diocese
August
30
,
2021
by South Texas Catholic
A group gathered at the grotto of St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Parish on Aug. 26 to pray the rosary on behalf of those affected by COVID-19 and others, suffering from life-threatening illnesses.
Margie Martinez and Julie Andersen knew they had to do something. A week ago, their friend, Janie Pena, posted on Facebook that her youngest daughter, Lili Cook, had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Due to a shortage of rooms available in Corpus Christi, she was flown to Dallas’ Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.
Lili had a weakened immune system from receiving chemotherapy for treatment of cancer. She was due to receive her last treatment this month when she fell ill from COVID.
This prayer group meets regularly on the first Saturday of every month. but at other times will meet for special intentions and funerals.