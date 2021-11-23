Past Knights remembered at a Mass in Portland

A memorial Mass honoring deceased members of San Patricio County Knights of Columbus Council #6413 was held in Portland on Nov. 21. Father Piotr Koziel celebrated the Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
Widows of the deceased knights were each presented a yellow rose as they entered the church for Mass.
Every year in November, deceased knights from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish are remembered by their brother knights for their service to the Church and community.
“By remembering their deeds and dedication, we can continue their work,” Sir Knight Dan King said. “From their place in eternity may they see that what they started continues to provide for their families, their Church and their community the love and support they began.
Each of the names of the deceased knight were read aloud.
Names of the deceased knights read aloud by Sir Knight Dan King were: Father B.J. Aubertine, Father C.J. Aubry, Father Joseph Berger, Father Herald Palmer, Father Vincent Patrizi, Father F. Croatto, Sir Knight Deacon John Sutherland, Sir Knight Percy Armentor, Sir Knight Tom Cass, Sir Knight Brian Cassarly, Sir Knight David Cassarly, Sir Knight A.J. Cessac, Sir Knight Gerald Gansle, Sir Knight Pete Hermann, Sir Knight Gilbert Hinojosa, Sr.,Sir Knight Joe Horn, Sir Knight Charles Icke, Sir Knight Alton Jones, Sir Knight Raymond Karpinski, Sir Knight Al Kollaja, Sir Knight Victor Lara Jr., Sir Knight Jose M Posas, Sir Knight Duane Reed, Sir Knight John E Lysinger, Sir Knight Alfred Eugene Matocha, Sir Knight Edwin Poling, Sir Knight Percy Sabedra, Sir Knight Arturo Vasquez, Sir Knight Kenneth Voges , Brother Knight Victor Arrisola, Brother Knight Arlon Boatman, Brother Knight William Cochran, Brother Knight Carlos Gonzales, Brother Knight Juan Hernandez, Brother Knight Earl Hiller, Brother Knight John Lucy, Brother Knight William Matocha, Brother Knight Zeph Pease, Brother Knight Rene Pena, Brother Knight Warren Phipps, Brother Knight Richard Phillipson, Brother Knight Cyril Piazza, Brother Knight Santiago Rodriquez, Brother Knight Joe Roland, Brother Knight Daniel Saathoff, Brother Knight Michael Sherlock, Brother Knight Richard Shults, Brother Knight Mario Solis, Brother Knight Joseph Strain, Brother Knight Robert Sutherland, Brother Knight Frank Vanecek and Brother Knight David Wendland Jr.
About the Knights of Columbus
When the Knights of Columbus were formed in March of 1882, the guiding principles that have sustained our Order have been Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism. Knights have united in these principles to support the Church, support programs of evangelization, Catholic education, civic involvement and to aid those in need.
When the San Patricio County Knights of Columbus Council #6413 Portland, Texas was formed in February of 1973, Men, your family, your neighbors, your friends committed their efforts to bring the principles of the Knights of Columbus to our parish and our community.