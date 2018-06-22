Pendleton accepted into Rite of Candidacy

Photos by Mellie Smithwick and Margie Rivera

Seminarian Raymond Pendleton was accepted into the Rite of Candidacy at a Mass celebrated by Bishop Michael Mulvey, bishop of the Diocese of Corpus Christi at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish on June 20.Bishop Mulvey was joined by concelebrants Father James Stembler, V.G., Vocations Director of the Diocese of Corpus Christi Father Romeo Salinas, Msgr. Leonard Pivonka, JCD and several priests of the diocese.St. Elizabeth Altar Society members hosted a reception in the parish hall. Pendleton is presently assigned to the Chancery in Corpus Christi for a few weeks before reporting to the Pontifical North American College in Rome. Pendleton was joined by his parents Mark and Theresa, his brothers and sisters.The 4th Degree Knights of Columbus of St. Elizabeth of Hungary and St. Joseph were in official Regalia and the Catholic Daughters members from Court St. Jude Thaddeus #1770, St. Joseph and Court Daughters of St. Elizabeth of Hungary #2584 were also in attendance.