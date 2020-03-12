Pendleton installed as acolyte

Thirty-eight seminarians, including Raymond Pendleton from the Diocese of Corpus Christi, were installed to the ministry of acolyte in the Immaculate Conception Chapel at Pontifical North American College in Rome in a ceremony on Feb. 23.
Following his homily, Archbishop Di Noia, OP instituted the men, and during the rite presented each candidate with a paten filled with hosts. As he handed over the paten, he instructed them: “Take this vessel of bread for the celebration of the Eucharist. Make your life worthy of your service at the table of the Lord and of His Church.”
Before anyone is promoted to the permanent or transitional diaconate, he is required to have received the ministries of lector and acolyte and to have exercised them for a suitable period of time.
Raymond Pendleton (center) with a friend and her dad.