Persons with special needs celebrate Ash Wednesday

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Catholic Charities' Office of Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities celebrated Ash Wednesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2397 on March 1.



Deacon Michael Rauen led the Ash Wednesday service. Special guests included Msgr. Seamus McGowan, Chaplain Tom Dowdy, Director of Pastoral Services at the Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center of the ‎Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services and Sisters Rency Moonjely and Sibi Varghese with the Sisters of the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament who helped administer ashes to individuals in their living areas.



Vietnam Veterans from the Airborne Unit paid for, served and prepared a fish fry for all in attendance. The day began with a Zumba class with Rosie Garcia from ZuMama Fitness.

Commander of the VFW Post 2397 Lazaro O. Camarillo, III, a parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Corpus Christi, was pleased when attendees shouted, "Thank you Airborne."

