Pilgrim image of Our Lady of Fatima to visit local parishes

A pilgrim image of Our Lady of Fatima, personally blessed by Pope Francis for the North American Continent, is visiting five churches in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, July 27-31. It will be at Holy Family in Corpus Christi on July 27; St. Martin of Tours in Kingsville on July 28; St. Anthony in Robstown on July 29; Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Corpus Christi on July 30; and Immaculate Conception in Gregory) on July 31.
To celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Fatima apparitions (May 13- Oct 13, 1917), Pope Francis blessed six large pilgrim images of Our Lady of Fatima. Pilgrims and visitors are invited to venerate Our Lady's image. A plenary indulgence is attached.