Pilgrims carry the torch of Our Lady's love

Father Naul Ordoñez, pastor of Our Lady of Pilar Parish and parishioners from throughout the diocese, welcomed the pilgrims on Oct. 23. As he proudly carried the Guadalupana torch, Father Ordoñez accompanied the runners, matachines and members of the Danza el Tepeyac, who danced to the beat of a drum.
Addressing attendees and visitors from Mexico, Father Ordoñez said, “today, people are called and moved by the love of our mother, of the Blessed Virgin Mary, who reaches the hearts of her sons and daughters through the message of Our Lady of Guadalupe and their devotion to her. It is the torch that lights the way and lights the life of each of us, and it unites the history of the Old Testament with the New. She is the bridge that unites us to Our Lord Jesus Christ,” Father Ordoñez said during the celebration of Mass.
For pilgrim Lucía Romero, who has participated in La Antorcha Guadalupana (Guadalupana Torch Run) for the past 11 years, traveling with the “fire of the Virgin’s love for her child Jesus” brings her great joy since the death of her son 12 years ago.
“The Guadalupana Torch Run is a spiritual movement of hope for all immigrants,” Romero said. Her son was an immigrant living in Maryland and had encouraged her to join him in this movement. Two months after returning to Mexico, he died in an accident. By participating in this pilgrimage, she feels close to her son “because that is the mission of the Guadalupana Torch – to unite families, communities and peoples.”
The tradition of the Guadalupana Torch began in New York in 1998 among Spanish-speaking parish communities shortly after it evolved into an international event to reunite families who live far away through prayer.
In the long journey (over 2,500 miles), the pilgrims visit different parishes in many dioceses throughout 13 states. Every year more communities have joined, drawn to the banner of the Virgin of Guadalupe walking through the streets. “Many people fall to their knees asking for favors or thanking them,” said Dora Hidalgo. Hidalgo has been a community advocate for immigrants in and around Corpus Christi for many years. “When we passed through Nuevo Laredo, hundreds of families with children lined up to pray and to see the Virgin and the pilgrims who passed by.”
“We stopped for a moment in the street when a lady and her son approached us. The child touched the image of the Virgin – it was a very moving scene, the parents were crying, and their son asked for his health,” said pilgrim Nican Mopohua. “I have seen many miracles that have occurred through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin. When invoking Our Lady of Guadalupe, I remember her words to Juan Diego, ‘Do not fear any illness or vexation, anxiety, or pain. Am I not here? Am I not your mother?’”
Another pilgrim Jesús’ Eddie’ Cruz, said that for him, the appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe to Juan Diego in 1531 was a profound call for the evangelization of people. It is a consolation to immigrants and a way of thanking God for the health of his mother, whom doctors gave a life expectancy of two years.
It has been the mission of Cruz to coordinate and organize the journey of the Guadalupana Torch every year. He coordinates their journey through the different parishes of the dioceses that surround the border with Mexico, including the diocese of Corpus Christi. He has partnered with many Guadalupanas, the Knights of Columbus, and especially priests who encourage their parishioners to welcome them.
The message of the Virgin of Guadalupe to Juan Diego and the fire of the torch is a consoling message of faith and hope, the warmth of a heavenly mother’s love. The prayers of the pilgrims seek the intercession of María de Guadalupe for the unity of peoples, cultures and families. Their dances are a traditional form of prayer cultivated by their ancestors that they want to perpetuate through their children, grandchildren and future generations.
The pilgrims will continue their route in prayer. They will stop at other parishes, crossing other states. Their journey will take them to St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City on Dec. 12, the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The event will end in Central Park, where representatives of neighborhoods, parishes and neighboring cities will gather to distribute the fire that will remain in other parish torches as a symbol of unity for a people who walk towards God.