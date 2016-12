Parishioners from Edroy and Odem made there 6th annual six-mile trek on Dec. 11 to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe. The pilgrimage began at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Odem and ended at Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission in Edroy. Catholics sang hymns and prayed the rosary, while Los Matachines danced along the way. The feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe is celebrated on Dec. 12.