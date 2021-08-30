'PledgeFest 2021' KLUX 89.5 HD begins today

“PledgeFest 2021”, the annual Fall On-Air fundraiser benefiting 89.5HD KLUX is on the air. The 5-day event, which launched today, is the primary fundraiser for the local non-commercial station. Local dignitaries, guests, station personalities and volunteers will be making appeals and manning the phones, taking pledges from listeners during each of the three daily segments during the campaign. The Fundraiser will conclude at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.
Licensed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as non-commercial, the station cannot sell commercial airtime and is dependent upon the support of listeners and underwriters. Contributions can be made by calling the campaign line at (361) 289-6437, or by utilizing the secure PayPal link on the station website: http://klux.org. KLUX is locally owned and operated. All contributions are tax deductible and stay in the local community.
In its 37th year of service to the Coastal Bend and South Texas, the station is a service of the Catholic Community and is highly committed to public and community support, broadcasting more than 40,000 public service announcements each year on behalf of government and local not for profits.
In 2016 the station was honored with a National “Gabriel Award” as “Station of the Year” for its service to the community and overall programming which uplifts the human spirit. A key public communications tool of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, the station was also twice given the “Outstanding Media Award” by Emergency Managers Association of Texas (EMAT) for the station’s commitment to ensuring that critical information is disseminated to the public during local civil and weather emergencies. In 2018, the station was also recognized with the prestigious “Bonner McLane Public Service Award” by the Texas Association of Broadcasters, for its coverage during Hurricane Harvey. More recently retired General Manager, Marty Wind won “Broadcaster of the Year” for the state of Texas by the Texas Association of Broadcast earlier this month.