Pope to faithful, ‘Share the Journey’ with migrants

Bishops in the United States, and around the world, are joining Pope Francis on Sept. 27 in launching a global campaign to support people fleeing their homes seeking a decent and safe life for their families. This campaign, called “Share the Journey,” will respond to some of the most desperate of God’s children. The initiative is a two-year campaign.



According to Anna Huth, a representative with Catholic Relief Services, there are more refugees now than at any other time in history. Migration as a whole is at an all-time high, Huth said, and countries all over the world, struggling with integrating migrants, are too often coming up with responses that disrespect the life and dignity of these persons who have fled their homelands.



Pope Francis is launching the campaign at the Vatican. Bishops in the United States have also been encouraged to launch the Migration Campaign in their dioceses on Sept. 27.



Every Catholic can help their diocese, parish, school or other organization participate in the “Share the Journey” campaign through prayers and acts of compassion and support, Huth said. Catholics can help shape conversations and actions to answer the Gospel call to love our neighbors, according to a news release from Catholic Relief Services.



Joining Pope Francis in this effort are the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Catholic Relief Services, Catholic Charities USA and the Church’s global charitable network, Caritas Internationalis.



Oct. 7–13 has been designated as a “Week of Prayer and Action” across the United States. A website with resources for parishes, schools, universities, national organizations and other groups will go live the week of Sept. 5.

