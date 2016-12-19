Pope names Msgr. Kihneman bishop of Biloxi, Mississippi

On Friday, Dec. 16, Pope Francis named Msgr. Louis F. Kihneman, III as bishop of the Diocese of Biloxi, Mississippi. Bishop-designate Kihneman will be ordained at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Feb. 17. He replaces Bishop Roger Morin who has served as bishop of Biloxi since 2009 and who has reached mandatory retirement age.

“I congratulate Msgr. Kihneman on his call to the Order of Bishops and his appointment as the Bishop of Biloxi,” Bishop Michael Mulvey said. “I also express my congratulations to the Diocese of Biloxi as the Holy Father Pope Francis has chosen a wonderful pastor as its new bishop.”See complete story in the January issue of the South Texas Catholic.