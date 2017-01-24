Pope names Msgr. Boulette as auxiliary bishop of San Antonio

by Judy Keane, USCCB

Pope Francis has named Monsignor Michael J. Boulette of the Archdiocese of San Antonio as Auxiliary Bishop of San Antonio, Texas. Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, announced the appointment in Washington on Jan. 23.



Msgr. Boulette was born on June 4, 1950 in Hudson Falls, New York and was raised in Texas. He was formed through the Roman Catholic seminaries in the Archdiocese of San Antonio and completed his theological degrees and formation at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend where he received master’s degrees in theology and divinity in 1975. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Mary University in 1971 and a master’s degree in psychology from Trinity University in 1972. He received his Doctorate of Ministry from the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in 1993.



Ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of San Antonio on March 19, 1976, his assignments include: parochial vicar of St. James Church in Gonzalez, Texas (1976-1980); parochial vicar of St Ann Church, San Antonio (1980-1983); director of spiritual formation and liturgy at Assumption Seminary, San Antonio (1983-1992); sabbatical from 1992-1993; pastor, Notre Dame Church, Kerrville (1993-2004); and administrator, Notre Dame Church in Kerrville (2010-2016).



In 2004, he was also commissioned to begin a new ministry for the Archdiocese of San Antonio, St. Peter Upon the Water Center for Spiritual Direction and Formation, where he has also served as its director (2004-present).

The Catholic Diocese of San Antonio comprises 23,180 square miles with a population of 2.6 million people of whom 758,812, or 29 percent, are Catholic.

