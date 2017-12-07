Possible snow delays school openings

by Alfredo E. Cardenas

South Texas White Christmas 2004.

National Weather Service

In anticipation of the poor weather conditions forecast for tomorrow morning, and keeping student safety in mind, Superintendent of Catholic Schools Rosemary Henry has announced that all 18 schools of the Diocese of Corpus Christi will delay the start of classes tomorrow morning. Classes will resume on Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m.The National Weather service is anticipating severe weather for this evening, with the possibility of one to two inches of snow in some areas of the Coastal Bend. The last time the area saw snow was on 2004 when 4.4 inches fell during the 24-hours of Christmas Eve to Christmas Day.Public schools in the area are also announcing changing schedules.