Pray for Dobbs

This historic online gathering will bring together Christians across denominations. Together, we will pray for a just outcome that protects millions of preborn babies and their mothers.
Jesus says, “where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them” (Mt 18:20).
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Healthon Dec. 1st. The Mississippi law at stake in this case bans abortion after 15 weeks. The question before the Supreme Court is whether all pre-viability bans on elective abortions are unconstitutional.
To register for the National Virtual Prayer Gathering on Thursday, Nov. 18 and to help spread the word, visit www.prayfordobbs.com.
Click the following links to help promote the upcoming online event and to learn more:
Flyer • Bulletin Announcements • Social Media Graphic • YouTube Video