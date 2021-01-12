Prayer and Hope, what the world needs now

Some will remember 2020 as the year of the coronavirus, national division, riots, protests, and the rise of extremist groups. Still, for many in the south Texas community, it’s been a year to pray. Red and white pray signs are seen throughout neighborhoods in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Laredo, and beyond.
Sylvia Perez, a parishioner at Most Precious Blood in Corpus Christi, said she first saw a pray sign posted on Facebook in early July 2020 and then again in her Neighborhood Messenger. “I thought what a wonderful idea,” she thought. “We need prayers so bad.”
The pray sign was Margaret Perez’s brainchild (no relation to Silvia), who owns Bertha Academy. Margaret was compelled to make pray signs after God revealed a request she made in prayer.
According to the story published on Nov. 25 on the Diocese of Laredo website, entitled, “
The Most Powerful Weapon,” Editor Melissa Pici writes, “Margaret felt helpless watching the news which featured a nurse from New York. She wanted nothing more than to be able to comfort the nurse who was hunched over with her head hung low in despair and exhaustion after working an 18-hour shift. When Margaret cried out to God asking how she could possibly help the nurse, she heard God tell her to ‘Pray; and get others to pray.’”
Sylvia was able to get only four pray signs. She kept calling to get more so she could help spread the word 'to pray', but no one answered her calls. That’s when she decided to get them printed herself and she ordered 500 signs. She sold out quickly and with the proceeds she ordered more. She gave the proceeds to Most Precious Blood after paying for the signs and then ordered more to keep It going.
After consulting with her husband Eloy and Father Bob Dunn, she felt the pray sign needed something more, so she added the Holy Spirit to one corner of the original pray sign. And with her pastor’s approval began selling the signs outside her home using the honor system. With a Divine Mercy statue standing guard surrounded by literature and devotionals for people to take (free of charge), people would leave cash in her mail slot for any signs they picked up.
With the help of her parish and husband, Sylvia sold about 7,000 pray signs.
But a new year brought new ideas, and for Sylvia, who regularly prays the Divine Mercy Chaplet, the word hope sprang to her mind. “We need to have hope,” she said. “We need hope for the whole world.”
The 2021 sign includes a blue and green globe of the world with the letters “HOPE” in the center with the Holy Spirit as part of the world and the words “LOVE, PRAY, TRUST AND PEACE” in each corner of the sign. “Father Bob loved it,” she said. “I always get his approval before I do something like this.”
Sylvia is a member of the Catholic Daughters for two parishes. She is also a member of the Holy Sepulcher Order and a past board member of Catholic Charities for many years. She is now donating hope signs she designed to Most Precious Blood, who is selling the signs to raise awareness and funds for the church.
Sylvia is still selling pray and hope signs outside her home, and anyone interested can text her phone at (361) 814-1787. Most Precious Blood is selling the hope signs for $8 at the parish office on the weekdays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Also, on the weekend after Masses on Saturday and Sunday. Masses at Most Precious Blood are Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.