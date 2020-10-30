Prayers for the Victims in Nice, France and Their Families

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX—Most Reverend Wm. Michael Mulvey, Bishop of Corpus Christi issues the following statement.
Full Text:
I am saddened once again to hear that three innocent people lost their lives yesterday in Nice, France, in a terrorist attack at Notre Dame Basilica. May the Lord, through the intercession of our Blessed Mother Mary, the Queen of Peace, console and give strength to the families affected by this senseless act. Let us join in prayer to implore the grace of peace. May the world never again witness heinous attacks in any place of worship.