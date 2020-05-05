Home
About Us
History
Staff
Employment
Financial Support
Contact Us
News
News from the Diocese
Parish Life
School News
Vida Catolica
Vocation News
Viewpoints
Bishop Mulvey
Alfredo Cardenas
Our Faith
The Religious Quest
Texas News
West Texas Catholic - Amarillo
Catholic Spirit - Austin
East Texas Catholic - Beaumont
Valley Catholic - Brownsville
The Texas Catholic - Dallas
Rio Grande Catholic - El Paso
North Texas Catholic - Fort Worth
Texas Catholic Herald -Galveston-Houston
La Fe Magazine - Laredo
South Plains Catholic - Lubbock
West Texas Angelus - San Angelo
Today's Catholic - San Antonio
Catholic East Texas - Tyler
The Catholic Lighthouse - Victoria
e-Edition
2020 Archives
2019 Archives
2018 Archives
2017 Archives
2016 Archives
2015 Archives
More Archives
Search Archives
Your News
Send News
Send Pictures
Send Calendar Items
Subscribe
Donate
Advertise
Store
|||
South Texas Catholic
Calendar
Diocese
Donate
Contact Us
Facebook
Email
Search
Search
Home
About Us
History
Staff
Employment
Financial Support
Contact Us
News
News from the Diocese
Parish Life
School News
Vida Catolica
Vocation News
Viewpoints
Our Faith
Texas News
e-Edition
2020 Archives
2019 Archives
2018 Archives
2017 Archives
2016 Archives
2015 Archives
More Archives
Search Archives
Your News
Send News
Send Pictures
Send Calendar Items
Subscribe
Donate
Advertise
Store
Precautions for Returning to Mass
Home
News from the Diocese
May
5
,
2020
As we prepare to return to public celebration of Mass, here are some guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. To see directives click
here
.