Pregnancy Center banquet slated for Feb. 23, 24

The Pregnancy Center of the Coastal Bend will be announcing “a bold new vision” at their annual banquet, which is available on two dates to accommodate supporters’ schedules. The event, tagged as “Dare to Dream,” will be held at Mansion Royal at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, and Friday, Feb. 24.
The event’s featured speaker is Kirk Walden, author of the “The Wall”, which outlines a path to ending abortion, as we know it, in the next decade. For those ready to create a true culture of life in America, Walden brings a powerful perspective on how the battle will be won in this generation.
Walden’s journey into pregnancy help ministry—where he has served for more than 20 years—leads through a life as a sports writer, professional golfer and nine years as a single dad. Banquet goers will laugh and identify with his story.
In addition to his speaking and writing, Walden serves as an advancement specialist for Heartbeat International, the world's largest affiliate organization for the pregnancy help community. He lives in Hendersonville, Tennessee with his wife Jennifer. They have five children, ranging in age from 27 - 7.
The Pregnancy Center of the Coastal Bend provides information in a compassionate environment to empower life-affirming choices that change lives. Unexpected pregnancy comes with a rush of thoughts and feelings. The center enables people to make the best decision in this situation. It provides information and confidential, cost-free services on abortion, adoption options, maternity and infant supplies, medical referrals, parenting education, post-abortion support, pregnancy options, pregnancy tests, STD/STI, support for men and ultrasounds.
The Pregnancy Center has locations at 4730 Everhart in Corpus Christi and 619 Railroad in Portland. For more information on their services visit
ccpregnancy.org
or call (361) 991-2008. For more information of the banquet visit
banquet.ccpregnancy.org
.
Doors for the banquet open at 6 p.m. and the event ends at 8:30 p.m. Mansion Royal is located at 8001 S. Padre Island Dr. in Corpus Christi.