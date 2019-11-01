Premont altar servers’ model deep appreciation for God’s love

Parishioners at St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus recently celebrated the feast of St. Theresa by organizing a eucharistic procession through the streets of Premont. The procession started at the church, went to the city’s gazebo in the center of town and returned to the church for a short service afterward. See more photos below.
All photos by Rebecca Esparza | for STC.
Now, the brothers are both attending Texas A&M University-Kingsville, studying criminology. But their love of their childhood church is stronger than ever, as they continue serving as not only altar servers, but lectors and eucharistic ministers, as well.
“We’re not the biggest of groups, but we are all family,” Alex Gonzalez said of his fellow parishioners at St. Theresa. “Whenever I’m here, I definitely feel Christ’s presence. It’s something we all share and keeps me coming back.”
For two years, St. Theresa had three sets of twins, all serving as altar servers. Today, one set has moved away for college, but still visit, noted Omar Pena, coordinator of the church’s Altar Server program.
Pena, who has overseen the program since 2007, added he grew up at St. Theresa and was an altar server at the church as well.
“The servers at this parish have always shown a deep love for this ministry and serving the church,” said Pena. “I know what it is like to witness older servers practice their faith and be great role models for the younger ones. We have amazing high school servers and young adults who model a deep appreciation for God’s love to the current younger servers.”
Twins Alex and Carlos Gonzalez have been altar servers at St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus since they were in grade school. The two continue to serve at the church, despite attending classes at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.
Rebecca Esparza | for STC
Although the church is relatively small, it boasts a dedicated and active group of 31 altar servers, from third grade up to high school.
“We are a very small parish, but our love for God is as great as any other,” Pena said. “Many people support our servers and our youth, so we are grateful for them.”
Recently, the church celebrated the feast of St. Theresa by holding a eucharistic procession through the streets of Premont. It’s an event that has not been done at the church in at least several decades. Pena said a few altar servers had the privilege of participating in a eucharistic procession for the feast of Corpus Christi. They asked why they could not hold a similar event in Premont.
“It was the first time they had ever experienced such a beautiful event, walking with Jesus Christ through the streets of a city. They were so moved by the procession,” explained Pena. “When I brought the idea up to Father John Ouellette, he was amazed that our youth were interested in having a procession, so he let me run with the idea. This goes back to the love and devotion our servers have for the Church. They could have easily participated in the procession in Corpus Christi and been done with it, but they felt called to bring Christ to others that same way in our hometown. It is a beautiful testament to this ministry.”
The eucharistic procession started at the church, with a police escort at the front and a fire department escort at the tail end. From the church, participants walked to the center of town, where they prayed at the gazebo. Participants then headed back to the church, where the Catholic Daughters of America hosted a reception.
Father John Ouellette reminded parishioners that St. Theresa taught us that in little ways, great things could happen.
“God walked through our city today. Miracles will happen, and hearts can change, including our own,” Father Ouellette said. “Today, we consecrated this city to her. May we have many more days like this, many more opportunities to ask for St. Theresa’s special intercessions on our behalf. When she passed from this world, she said she would spend her time in eternity showering little roses on us.”
Meanwhile, Pena said he looks forward to many more years of being the guiding force for St. Theresa’s young people, specifically for the Altar Server program.
“Knowing that I get to be a small part of God’s work in the lives of our young people keeps me going,” he said. “I have always had a passion for doing God’s work and bringing others closer to God. We all have the same goal, destination, and that is heaven; so, it’s only fitting that we help each other on this journey.”