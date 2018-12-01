Preparing for the coming of Jesus Christ

by Bishop Michael Mulvey, Diocese of Corpus Christi

I would like to wish a very blessed and holy Advent and Christmas season to all of you reading this and to your families. I am particularly struck this year by the words from I Thessalonians in the second reading from the first Sunday of Advent: “May the Lord make you increase and abound in love for one another and for all, just as we have for you, so as to strengthen your hearts, to be blameless in holiness before our God and Father at the coming of our Lord Jesus with all his holy ones.” For many, Christmas is traditionally a time spent with family and friends, and these words might pass our ears without really penetrating our hearts. The truth is that many don’t experience good family relationships, and even more have experienced broken relationships and hurt during the past year.

Love is an essential part of the preparation for the coming of Jesus Christ, but our culture has distorted the meaning and practice of love. The reading from Philippians on the Second Sunday of Advent clarifies this love that strengthens our hearts: “And this is my prayer: that your love may increase ever more and more in knowledge and every kind of perception, to discern what is of value…” As Advent continues, God reveals to us the depth yet simplicity of this love. It isn’t a feeling, which passes, but rather a lens through which we can look to gain a new knowledge and strength of heart. We are called to look at one another with new eyes – the eyes of Christ.

Perhaps you aren’t looking forward to this Christmas season because of strained relations or the loss of a loved one. Maybe the season has you strained with all the extra preparations, purchases and expectations you are expected to fulfill. But when we see these things through the eyes of Christ, the eyes of love, then obligations don’t seem like burdens anymore. We are happy to make the sacrifices necessary for the good of our neighbor simply because they are children of God, and love for them is love for Christ.

Even the everyday living that we do can be something offered to God. Routine can be something extraordinary if done with great love. Every load of laundry, bag of groceries, or hour of work can bring us closer to Jesus Christ if we remember our ultimate goal of unity with Him. This Christmas gives us that perfect opportunity to gaze at the most lovable face of the infant Jesus and to promise Him hearts strengthened by the great love of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

This Christmas season it is my prayer that each of you experience the joy and renewed hope of the celebration of the Word made flesh who dwells among us. I hope that you experience the love of Christ in a new and powerful way and that your hearts be strengthened in this love. May God bless you and your families.