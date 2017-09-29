Preschoolers parade as fairy tale characters

Pre-K3 and Pre-K4 students participating in the parade.

Pre-K3 students posing for a picture after the parade.



Preschool students in their costumes after the parade.St. Pius X School Pre-K3 and Pre-K4 students end their Fairy Tale unit with a parade. Parents were informed of the parade three weeks prior to give them time to create a costume for their child to wear. Parents, family members and school staff watched and cheered as the students paraded throughout the school. The parade was followed by a three pigs straw sticks and bricks snack.