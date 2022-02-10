'Presence' Bible Class being held at OLPH

Deacon Armando Sanchez strives to know Jesus more, and he brings that knowledge to the
Presence, a Bible class he teaches on Wednesdays at Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH) Parish.
His talk, using the
Presence study guide, revolves around the mystery of the Holy Eucharist and its connection to Holy Scripture. “We are the only Gospel people will get to know,” Deacon Sanchez said. “So, it is immensely important to know as much as possible about Jesus.”
These four classes are being presented by the evangelization team spearheaded by Deacon Sanchez in preparation for the 2024 Worldwide Eucharistic Congress in Rome.
The Presence study guide says that “the Eucharist is Jesus’ eternal sacrifice. It is foretold in the Old and New Testaments. The Eucharist unites us to Jesus and each other and sustains us here on earth.”
In his Feb. 2 talk, Deacon Sanchez spoke of marriage, the relationship between a husband and wife, and its importance in the Bible. He relates it to the union between God and us.
After teaching in the Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) for 22 years, Deacon Sanchez was ordained a deacon by Bishop Michael Mulvey in 2012.
He considers OLPH his home. “If you’re going to teach, you’re going to learn twice. You have to know the One you’re talking about,” said Deacon Sanchez, referring to Jesus Christ.
Deacon Armando Sanchez will again lead the fourth and final Presence class on Feb. 16. Everyone is invited to attend.