Angel Tree, giving the gift of love

IWA Angels, from left, Sherry Rumley and Chrissy Royo donated to the Angel Tree Project.
Children whose parent is incarcerated received a Christmas gift with a message of love at a private drive-thru event held at Christ the King Church on Dec. 16.
For over 14 years, the Diocese of Corpus Christ has partnered with Prison Fellowship Angel Tree who provides a list of children’s names and a note from their parent. “With the help of the diocesan community, our office sets out to ensure every child within the diocese is assigned an Angel (donor) who would like to give a gift to a child,” said Jaime Reyna, director of the Office of Social Ministry.
“As we deliver a gift and personal message of love on behalf of an incarcerated parent, family connections are strengthened, and joy and hope are renewed,” said Administrative Assistant Margie Rivera.
“In the past, the diocesan Office of Social Ministry would host a private Christmas Party at St. Joseph Hall of the Corpus Christi Cathedral. Children could enjoy food, arts and crafts, pictures with Santa, music from a Children’s Christmas Choir, and much more,” she said. Due to COVID-19, we have had to modify this event for safety measures hence the drive-thru no contact gift pick up this year.”
Prison Ministry volunteers Minnie Moraida and Roland Moraida (mother and son) are parishioners from St. Pius X Church. They were among the first to volunteer when the diocese asked for help getting Angel Tree started.
Roland said they mostly worked in the kitchen preparing the meals. During their second year of volunteering, he overheard one child say, “Look, I told you he [his father] didn’t forget us.”
“It’s why we do stuff like this,” he said. “You’re doing the work because it makes a difference to somebody else.”
This year with the help of students from Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School and Incarnate Word Academy, and other angels from all over the diocese, the Office of Social Ministry and volunteers were able to provide more than 100 presents to children whose parent is incarcerated. In addition, they delivered 83 presents gifted to children living in Bokencamp Children’s Shelter in Corpus Christi.