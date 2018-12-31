Prison Ministry saves souls

by Rebecca Esparza, Correspondent

Justin Trevino (center) proudly displays his diploma from the South Texas Baber College. Congratulating him are Richard Perez (left) a teacher from the college and Johnny Garcia (right), owner of the college.

Contributed photo

Justin Treviño (centro) muestra orgullosamente su diploma del Colegio de Barberos del Sur de Texas. Felicitandolo están Richard Perez a la izquierda, un maestro del Colegio y Johnny Garcia (derecha) propietario del Colegio.

Foto contribuida



Justin Trevino, 37, owns a mobile barber business in Beeville. But the road to entrepreneurship and eventually becoming a disciple of God was not an easy one.

Using and selling drugs, he spent eight years in and out of prison and upon being released in 2015, quickly found himself close to ending up behind bars again. But it was at a back-to-school event in Beeville where Trevino donated his time as a barber, that he felt a calling to dedicate his life to God.

“I finally told God to use me in any way possible and that is what led me to the prison ministry program. I feel like prisoners connect better with someone who has been behind bars. This is where I can make the biggest impact,” he said.

Part of Trevino’s discipleship entails participating in the Diocese of Corpus Christi’s Prison Ministry Program, which includes Mass, three-day retreats and religious education classes inside the four federal prisons in Beeville, other federal prisons in San Diego and Three Rivers and county jails throughout south Texas.

Trevino said it’s important for prisoners to know others care about them and they are capable of breaking the chains that bound them to a life of sin and crime.

“I tell the prisoners, ‘You can’t do it by yourself. You need the Most High to help you,’” he said. “The prison ministry reminds me of where I’ve been and where I’m at today. It reminds me I am a child of God.”

Trevino said his life has changed so dramatically, that at one time he gave his family members drugs to sell and today, they attend church with him in Beeville.

“I wasn’t a good father, son or brother those years I was in and out of prison. I wasn’t even a good person. I was a bad guy. Today, I can walk with my head high because God has enabled me to be a light and the vessel to lead my family to Christ. I’m living proof God will turn your life around if you allow Him,” he added.

Deacon Rogelio Rosenbaum, the coordinator of the diocese’s Prison Ministry Program, said the diocese is in critical need of more volunteers to work with the prisoners, from teaching basic catechism to helping priests during Mass.

“Other volunteers may teach one of the many classes offered at the prison, including RCIA, life skills, sacraments, among other classes,” Deacon Rosenbaum added.

Some potential volunteers may be taken aback at first about the call to serve in the Prison Ministry Program, but Deacon Rosenbaum urges his fellow Catholics to reconsider.

“I know the immediate reaction from some may be: “You want me to go into a prison full of rapists and murderers?” People can almost hear the clanking of the metal doors before they even step foot into a prison,” he remarked.

“But we have to remember: these prisoners are human beings, just like you and me. They deserve the same dignity of life that you and I deserve. They made wrong decisions and are serving their time, but they are still human beings and children of God.”

Deacon Rosenbaum said many prisoners tell him what a blessing it is to have the church visit them, but Deacon said he feels more blessed to serve.

“It is a beautiful thing to witness prisoners interacting with us during Mass. It really touches your heart,” he said. “I often feel much more blessed than they do,” he added.

During retreats at the McConnell unit in Beeville, there are anywhere from 20-25 inmates working on the retreat in the kitchen or assisting volunteers, priests or deacons.

“The prisoners stay on their best behavior so they can work with us on these retreats. I personally know of former gang members who have turned their lives around while still in prison; men who have not had one violent incident in five years,” Deacon Rosenbaum said. “They love to help. They do change their hearts. What we do makes a tremendous difference in many people’s lives.”

Meanwhile, Trevino said he looks forward to the day when he can open up his own Christian-based barbershop in Beeville. Until then, he is happy to stay a mobile barber, traveling throughout town and the south Texas area.

“I would not be where I am today without God. I credit Him for the ability to leave my sinful ways, the life of crime and drugs. When I think things look impossible, God makes them possible,” Trevino said.

For more information on volunteering with the Prison Ministry Program, contact Deacon Rosenbaum at (361) 542-9336 or roger.rosenbaum@yahoo.com.



Ministerio de prisión salva almas

Justin Trevino, de 37 años, es dueño de un negocio de peluquería móvil en Beeville. Pero el camino hacia el espíritu empresarial y convertirse el finalmente en un discípulo de Dios no fue fácil.

Usando y vendiendo drogas, pasó ocho años dentro y fuera de la cárcel, y cuando fue liberado en 2015, pronto se encontró cerca de terminar de nuevo entre rejas. Pero fue en un evento de regreso a la escuela en Beeville donde Treviño donó su tiempo como barbero, que sintió un llamado a dedicar su vida a Dios.

“Finalmente le dije a Dios que me usara de cualquier manera posible y eso fue lo que me llevó al programa del ministerio de la prisión. Siento que los prisioneros se conectan mejor con alguien que ha estado tras las rejas. Aquí es donde puedo hacer el mayor impacto,” dijo.

Parte del discipulado de Treviño implica participar en el Programa de Ministerio de Prisiones de la Diócesis de Corpus Christi, que incluye misa, retiros de tres días y clases de educación religiosa dentro de las cuatro prisiones federales en Beeville, otras prisiones federales en San Diego y Three Rivers y cárceles de condados en todo el sur Texas.

Treviño dijo que es importante que los prisioneros sepan que otros se preocupan por ellos y que son capaces de romper las cadenas que los ataban a una vida de pecado y crimen.

“Les digo a los prisioneros: 'No puedes hacerlo solo. Necesitas al Altísimo para que te ayude," dijo. "El ministerio de la prisión me recuerda dónde he estado y dónde estoy hoy. Me recuerda que soy un hijo de Dios.”

Treviño dijo que su vida ha cambiado tan dramáticamente, que una vez le dio drogas a sus familiares para vender y hoy, asisten a la iglesia con él en Beeville.

“No era un buen padre, hijo o hermano en aquellos años que estuve dentro y fuera de la cárcel. Ni siquiera era una buena persona. Yo era un chico malo Hoy, puedo caminar con la cabeza en alto porque Dios me ha permitido ser una luz y guía para encaminar ami familia hácia Cristo. Soy una prueba viviente de que Dios cambiará tu vida si lo permites,” agregó.

El diácono Rogelio Rosenbaum, coordinador del programa de ministerio de prisiones de la diócesis, dijo que la diócesis tiene una necesidad crítica de que haya más voluntarios para trabajar con los prisioneros, desde la enseñanza del catecismo básico hasta la ayuda a los sacerdotes durante las confesiones y la misa.

“Otros voluntarios pueden enseñar una de las muchas clases ofrecidas en la prisión, incluyendo RICA, habilidades para la vida, sacramentos, entre otras clases,” agregó.

Es posible que algunos voluntarios potenciales tengan sus reservas al principio acerca de la llamada para servir en el Programa de Ministerio de Prisión, pero el Diácono Rosenbaum insta a sus compañeros católicos a reconsiderarlo.

“Sé que la reacción inmediata de algunos puede ser:” ¿Quieres que vaya a una prisión llena de violadores y asesinos? “La gente casi puede escuchar el ruido de las puertas metálicas antes de que entren en la prisión,” comentó.

“Pero tenemos que recordar: estos prisioneros son seres humanos, como tú y como yo. Ellos merecen la misma dignidad de vida que usted y yo merecemos. Tomaron decisiones equivocadas y están cumpliendo su tiempo, pero siguen siendo seres humanos e hijos de Dios.”

El diácono Rosenbaum dijo que muchos prisioneros le dicen que es una bendición que la iglesia los visite, pero Deacon dijo que se siente más bendecido por servir.

“Es hermoso ver a los prisioneros interactuar con nosotros durante la misa. Realmente toca tu corazón.” A menudo me siento mucho más bendecido que ellos. Es una bendición para mí ,” agregó.

Durante los retiros en la unidad McConnell en Beeville, hay entre 20 y 25 reclusos trabajando en el retiro en la cocina o ayudando a voluntarios, sacerdotes o diáconos.

“Los prisioneros mantienen su mejor comportamiento para que puedan trabajar con nosotros en estos retiros. Yo personalmente conozco a ex pandilleros que han cambiado sus vidas mientras aún están en prisión; hombres que no han tenido un solo incidente violento en cinco años,” dijo el diácono Rosenbaum. “Les encanta ayudar. Ellos cambian sus corazones. Lo que hacemos hace una gran diferencia en la vida de muchas personas.”

Mientras tanto, Treviño dijo que espera con ansias el día en que pueda abrir su propia peluquería cristiana en Beeville. Hasta entonces, él está feliz de seguir siendo un barbero móvil, viajando por toda la ciudad y el área del sur de Texas.

“No estaría donde estoy hoy sin Dios. Le doy crédito por la capacidad de dejar mis caminos pecaminosos, la vida del crimen y las drogas. Cuando pienso que las cosas parecen imposibles, Dios las hace posibles,” dijo Treviño.

Para obtener más información sobre el voluntariado con el Ministerio de Prisiones, comuníquese con Deacon Rosenbaum al (361) 542-9336 o roger.rosenbaum@yahoo.com.

