Pro-life leaders call for action on Born Alive bill

Students for Life of America, the nation's largest pro-life youth organization, will be speaking alongside the Staunton Public Policy Center and various other pro-life organizations on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. to call on Speaker Pelosi to allow a vote on a bill seeking to ban infanticide, the Born Alive Abortion Survivors’ Protection Act.
“It should be common-sense and completely bipartisan to support any bill banning infanticide. Democrats have become so extreme that they are even stalling a vote that protects innocent babies born alive during an abortion. We are calling on Speaker Pelosi to allow a vote immediately to protect the rights infants born during an abortion. Abandoning a child born during an abortion is inhumane and should be unthinkable and illegal,” said Stephanie Stone, Capital Area Regional Coordinator for Students for Life of America.
The event is a response to Speaker Pelosi’s continued refusal to allow a vote on the Born Alive Abortion Survivors’ Protection Act that would protect babies born alive during an abortion. The bill was introduced following Delegate Kathy Tran’s legislation introduced last year in Virginia that would legally allow for infanticide and VA Governor Northam’s concerning comments in support.
Erica Caporaletti, President of Towson University’s Tigers for Life club and a member of Students for Life will also make a statement at the event.
Caporaletti observed: “As a woman, I am only standing here, with a vote and a voice, because of hundreds of brave women before me who fought for my right to be heard. A hundred years ago this year, that right was won, and I am eternally grateful for the founding feminists, who before I was even born, fought for my right to be considered a person in our society. However, we stand here today because this right to be considered a person...the right to a voice is not yet secured for every member of our human family. And we know that until that right is won for everyone...none of us are actually fully free. We need to reject infanticide."