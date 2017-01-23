January 23, 2017
Thousands of Texans, including many from the Diocese of Corpus Christi, will take part at the Texas Rally for Life on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Capitol in Austin. The 2017 Texas Rally for Life will commemorate the 44th anniversary of the tragic Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973, which made abortion legal throughout all nine months of pregnancy.
In the wake of Roe, has claimed the lives of more than 58 million unborn children and has hurt countless women and men.
The rally seeks to reaffirm recent pro-life gains from the 84th legislative session, including passage of House Bill 2; as well as the passage and upholding of the Sonogram Bill, the strongest in the nation; the defunding of Planned Parenthood by as much as $30 million per year; the creation of the Choose Life license plate to promote infant adoption; protection of parent’s rights through reforming the judicial bypass process; guaranteeing a patient’s right to food and water at the end of his or her life; and also a law that requires abortion facilities to train workers to identify and assist victims of sex trafficking.
The Rally will also help promote current pro-life bills proposed in the Texas Legislature, including a bill to eliminate wrongful birth lawsuits in Texas.
Buses are available to transport people from Corpus Christi to the Rally for a $35 stipend. For more information on organizing a group from your parish, youth group or local pro-life organization contact Nellie Serna at (361) 882-6191 or via email at
evangelizationdiocesecc.org. Individual signs will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring a banner from their group.
The Rally will feature pro-life speakers and leaders from across the state. For more information visit
TexasRallyforLife.org
.