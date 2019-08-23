Professional day re-introduces STREAM

Educators for grades first-12th continue to be challenged with STREAM, an educational approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics and for Catholic schools the “R” represents Religion.
During the Aug. 9 diocesan Professional Development Day, keynote speaker, Shari Weaver from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute once again introduced teaching strategies using STREAM which make learning look fun, creative and innovative.
Educators from Track A schools were tasked with a middle-level STREAM project entitled “Mixing it up Maker Style” and Track B schools were tasked with a high school level project entitled “STREAM Escape Room Challenge.”