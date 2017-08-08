Professional Development for teacher's stress spirit, health and wellness

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Two days of Professional Development for Catholic School teachers consisted of a Spiritual Day at St. John Paul II Cafeteria on Aug. 3 and a Health and Wellness Academy put on by the Office of Catholic Schools in partnership with Texas A&M Science Health Center on Aug. 4 at Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School and St. John Paul II High School.Spiritual Day consisted of inspirational speakers Father Patrick "Pat" Martin and Monica Gatlin both, who through their own brokenness were able to minister to others in the Church.Acer teacher, Mitch Coughlin really enjoyed Father Martin's talk on Spiritual Day. "As he was talking I thought to myself–this is a living saint. It was really profound and impactful what he did."Father Martin overcame the obstacle of being blind in order to become a priest and teacher, while Monica Gatlin endured years of abuse and turned it to something positive by becoming co-developer and instructor of a youth program for teenage girls called “Generation Esther."The inspirational talks helped Priscilla Schneider, a K3 teacher from St. Elizabeth in Alice. Her husband died a year ago and she recently found out that her brother in law has stage 4 cancer. She said the talks and the techniques she learned about at the Health and Wellness Academy, entitled Stress Management also helped. "I have been very stressed out and I will be able to use the techniques I learned today."The Health and Wellness Academy also offered other topics entitled Asthma, Autism Spetrum Disorders (ASD), Diabetes Overview, Managing Behavioral Challenges in the Classroom, Diabetes Management of Children in Schools, Infectious Disease, Lifespan Obesity and Physical Activity.Principal Raúl Ramon of Our Lady of Perpetual Help said that the 2017 Professional Development for teachers was the best he has attended. "What I really appreciate is–there is a focus this year unlike anything they've had before. We can get caught up into content, subject matter, courses and what not, but I think today's attention to the teachers, administrators and the staff's well-being, our mental health, physical health and overall health is so greatly appreciated. We've got to be good and we've got to take care of ourselves and respond to those concerns before we can benefit our kids in the classroom."