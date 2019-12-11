Ramp Champs volunteer time and labor as part of community service hours

In spite of competing with other school activities and the SAT administration on Dec. 7, a few of the St. John Paul II High School Rotary Interact members had an opportunity to do community service by volunteering their morning to assist in the construction of a wheelchair ramp for a gentleman who had a stroke.
The ADA specifies that a ramp’s slope cannot exceed one inch of rise per 12 inches of run, or a 1-12 slope. That means a ramp with a one-foot rise must be at least 12 feet long.
The wheelchair ramp they built was over 50 feet in length, to accommodate the height of the front porch.
Ramp Champs who volunteered Saturday were Ethan Edghill, Therese Castillo, Sophia Talbott, Mary Arnolds, and Brigette Esquivel-Escamilla.