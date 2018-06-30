Recognition ceremony honors exemplary service

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Bishop Mulvey presents the Evangelii Gaudium Recognition plaque to Linda McKamie, who served as executive director of Catholic Charities and the Mother Teresa Shelter for the past 13 years. McKamie retired this year.

Ervey Martinez for South Texas Catholic



During the Evangelii Gaudium and the Hurricane Harvey Service Recognition ceremony Bishop Michael Mulvey said “we are being called to search out the poor, search out the marginalized, not to push them farther away, not to criticize them, but to be with them. And those of you who have experienced that with a strong involvement after Hurricane Harvey, probably experienced some of that. Your faith has been put into action,” he said. “When we serve each other, when we pull down the barriers–our prejudices, our misunderstandings create–we climb.”

Bishop Mulvey presented plaques and medals to the individuals, couples and groups who were nominated in parishes and missions throughout the Diocese of Corpus Christi on June 6 at Corpus Christi Cathedral.

For the Evangelii Gaudium Recognition, pastors from 53 parishes nominated individuals or couples from their church who exemplify the Joy of the Gospel, which is Pope Francis’ first encyclical. This year Bishop Mulvey nominated former Executive Director of Catholic Charities and Mother Teresa Shelter, Linda McKamie, for her 13 years of service to the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

In an article from the diocesan website bishop said, “Linda lives by the words of Jesus in Matthew–25, ‘Whatever you do to the least, you do it to me.’ This–for her, is her guiding principle and truth–to seek out and see the face of Jesus in every person. Her witness will remain now and into the future,” Bishop Mulvey said. “I am grateful to Linda McKamie for her passion for serving the poor and the joy with which she did so every day.”

During the ceremony, Bishop Mulvey also recognized nominees from 21 parishes and missions who offered extraordinary assistance to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. These individuals, couples and groups were presented with the Hurricane Harvey Service Recognition medal for their efforts.

“This is the largest crowd we’ve had for this recognition and it says that through you, the numerous people who are here–others have been touched. Other’s lives have been enriched through your ministry and your service, so the more people we have here, the better it is, because it means that so many people are being served throughout our diocese,” Bishop Mulvey said.

“I personally want to thank all for your service whether you did it in the parish or during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey you are part of a stronger church. You represent all of us, and you continue to represent all of us. The church of the future needs more lay involvement and more lay leaders. We need you and others to work with us so that what we do can multiply and spread. We are here to proclaim the Gospel and you are there to receive it and put it into action.

“This is the beauty of our Church. We all have roles to play in whatever small way, and whatever large way as we work together united in one another as a church–as the Body of Christ we could effectively reach so many,” Bishop Mulvey said. “We belong to each other.”

Recipients of the 2018 Evangelii Gaudium awards from the Alice Deanery are Ramiro and Ana Baez from Sacred Heart Mission in Realitos; Francisco Jr. and Beatrice Canas from Santa Rosa de Lima Parish in Benavides; Mauro and Maria Carvajal from St. Frances of Rome Parish in Agua Dulce; Debbie Donaho from St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish; Edmundo and Rosa Maria Garcia from St. Frances de Paula Parish in San Diego; Constable Arturo Martinez from St. Mary Parish in Freer; Robert Salazar from Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Alice; Arnoldo Jr. and Diana Valadez from St. Joseph Mission in San Jose.

Recipients of the 2018 Evangelii Gaudium awards from the Beeville Deanery are Pancho and Manuela Barrera from Sacred Heart Parish in Mathis; Alex Camacho from Our Lady of Victory Parish in Beeville; Jimmy and Margaret Deleon from Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission in Pawnee; Rey and Cuca Gutierrez from St. George Parish in George West; Joe Malik from Sacred Heart Parish in Three Rivers; Ricky and Mary Martinez from Sacred Heart of Jesus in Odem; Thomas and Irma Perez from Sacred Heart Mission in Pettus; Loretta Perez from St. James the Apostle Parish in Refugio; Mike and Debbie Purdy from St. Pius X Mission in Sandia; Don and Kim Rokohl from St. John of the Cross in Orange Grove; and Mike Willow from St. Joseph Parish in Beeville.

Recipients of the 2018 Evangelii Gaudium awards from the Corpus Christi Central Deanery are Larry Manschot from Sacred Heart Parish; Toni Medina from St. Patrick Parish; Rudy Ortiz from Corpus Christi Cathedral Parish; Jason Polasek from Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Portland; and Kevin and Clare Smith from Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish.

Recipients of the 2018 Evangelii Gaudium awards from the Corpus Christi Five Points Deanery are Joe and Gloria Alaniz from St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Parish in Corpus Christi; Daniel and Mitzi Bluntzer from St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Calallen; Philip and Rose Marie Polk from St. Patrick Mission in San Patricio; and Joe and Lydia Quitugua from St. Mary Mission in Calallen.

Recipients of the 2018 Evangelii Gaudium awards from the Corpus Christi Southside Deanery are Peter and Nancy Anzaldua from St. Pius X Parish; Lillard and Nancy Christ from St. Joseph Parish in Port Aransas; Christopher and Valerie Commons from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish; Stephen and Mary Ellen Galvan from St. Andrew by the Sea Parish; Ted and Dora Leal from St. Philip the Apostle Parish; Rick Marcantonio from St. Paul the Apostle Parish; Deacon Frank Newchurch from Most Precious Blood Parish; and Irene Pena from St. Helena of the True Cross of Jesus Parish.

Recipients of the 2018 Evangelii Gaudium awards from the Corpus Christi Westside Deanery are Lisandro Amaya from Ss. Cyril & Methodius Parish; Jerry and Sandra Cantu from Christ the King Parish; and Mary Guerra from St. Joseph Parish.

Recipients of the 2018 Evangelii Gaudium awards from the Kingsville Deanery are James Breitenfeld from Sacred Heart Mission in Ricardo; Julie Catter and Goldia Hubert from Our Lady of Consolation in Vattmann; Teresa Esparza from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Riviera; Tomas and Sanjuanita Garcia from St. James Parish in Bishop; Rosa Linda Gutierrez from St. Martin of Tours in Kingsville; David G. Lopez Sr. from St. Joseph Parish in Kingsville; Janie Martinez from St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Parish in Premont; Eloy and Nelissa Perez from Immaculate Conception Mission in Concepción; Ruben and Martha Soliz from Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Kingsville; and Robert and Diana Zavala from St. Gertrude Parish in Kingsville.

Recipients of the Evangelii Gaudium awards from the Refugio Deanery are Icidro and Felipa Flores from St. Paul Mission in St. Paul; John Gregorcyk from Our Lady of Refuge Parish in Refugio; Irene Jones from Our Lady of Assumption Parish in Ingleside; Patricia Kubicek from Sacred Heart Parish in Rockport; and Oscar Sturgeon from Immaculate Conception Parish in Taft.

Terry Espinoza from Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. Office of Ministry & Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities is also a recipient of the 2018 Evangelii Gaudium award.

Recipients of the Hurricane Harvey Service awards from the Alice Deanery are Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 2243 Immaculate Mary’s Heart from St. Mary Parish in Freer; and Dwight Volling from St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish.

Recipients of the Hurricane Harvey Service awards from the Beeville Deanery are Catholic Daughters of Americas Court #2422 from Sacred Heart of Jesus in Odem; High School Youth Group from Sacred Heart Parish in Mathis; Homer and Mary Garza from Sacred Heart Parish in Mathis; Knights of Columbus Council #1653 from St. Joseph Parish in Beeville; Greg Meyer, Jeff and Yvonne Meyer from St. Pius X Mission in Sandia; Efrain and Sandra Olivarez from Sacred Heart Parish in Mathis.

Recipients of the Hurricane Harvey Service awards from the Corpus Christi Central Deanery are Knights of Columbus Council #11107 from Corpus Christi Cathedral; Sylvia Nugent (Coordinator for Works of Charity) from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Portland; and Works of Mercy from Our Lady Star of the Sea in Corpus Christi.

Recipients of the Hurricane Harvey Service awards from the Corpus Christi Five Points Deanery are Knights of Columbus Council # 7290 from St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles in Corpus Christi

Recipients of the Hurricane Harvey Service awards from the Corpus Christi Southside Deanery are Robert and Cindy Dillard from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish; Knights of Columbus Council #10677 from St. Andrew by the Sea; Knights of Columbus Council #8170 from St. Paul the Apostle Parish; Knights of Columbus Quo Vadis Council and St. Joseph Parish Family Assistance Team from St. Joseph Parish in Port Aransas.

Recipients of the Hurricane Harvey Service awards from the Kingsville Deanery are St. Gertrude School, Knights of Columbus Council #3389, Jean Claire Turcotte from St. Gertrude Parish; and Women of Faith Group from St. Joseph Parish.

Recipients of the Hurricane Harvey Service awards from the Refugio Deanery are Leonard Vasquez from Immaculate Conception Parish in Taft; Erma Gonzales, Janie Gonzalez, Abel Gutierrez, Knights of Columbus Council #11570, Our Lady of Guadalupe Society, Robert and Ann Marie Puig and Brian Thibodeaux from Our Lady of Assumption in Ingleside; Deb Bauer from Our Lady of Refuge in Refugio; Donald and Margie Mercier from Sacred Heart Parish in Sinton; David Vanecek from St. Paul Mission in Sinton.