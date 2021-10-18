Red Mass invokes God’s blessing on judiciary and legal system

The Honorable Jorge Rangel was the guest speaker at the 2021 Red Mass. He was born and raised in Alice and attended catechism at St. Joseph Parish. He is a former judge, a former law professor and renowned throughout South Texas as a top trial lawyer.
by Mary Cottingham | STC
“Wisdom is present in this room right now along with the Holy Spirit,” said guest speaker Judge Jorge Rangel to lawyers, judges and persons working in the legal profession at the Oct. 14 Red Mass, presided over by Bishop Michael Mulvey at Corpus Christi Cathedral.
“The purpose of the Red Mass is to invoke God’s blessing on those responsible for the administration of justice,” Judge Rangel said, presenting several examples of how faith and law are intertwined. “The constitution has a moral foundation. It’s in our oath as lawyers and judges when we say, ‘In God we trust.’”
He said that without faith, it is impossible to come to God. “All of us have sworn before God to discharge our duties faithfully and impartially’ as lawyers and judges.” Citing several examples where faith is mentioned in the Old and New Testament of the Bible, he said:
“Without faith, it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists, and he rewards those who earnestly seek him” (Heb 11:16).
“We walk by faith, not by sight” (2 Cor 5:7).
“Faith is being certain about realities, we believe true, but we cannot see with our physical eyes” (Heb 11:1).
He then quoted Martin Luther King saying, “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”
“Frankly, I cannot imagine a life without faith. As far as I’m concerned, it’s impossible to really appreciate the meaning of life without faith. Faith is the foundation of religion, and faith gives each of us our own relationship with our God.”
Judge Rangel said he felt honored and humbled to be the guest speaker for the event and thanked Bishop Mulvey for the opportunity.
Bishop Mulvey, giving the homily asked, "Where does peace come from? It comes from divine law. The first word of Jesus coming again among his apostles after the resurrection was peace. Peace be with you. And that's what everyone longs for.
"That's what fulfills a person is when there is peace in their life, which means God is in my life because God is peace. This is the covenant that I will make with the people of Israel. After that time, declares the Lord, I will put my law in their hearts and minds. This is a natural law to us because it is a supernatural gift, given to every human being. It's written in our hearts. The law of God to love one another. To be at peace with one another."
Bishop Mulvey thanked those in attendance and concluded, like men and women of all faiths, “we need to be peacemakers. Common law is to bring people together to reinstate justice.”
The problem is, “we forget that these are people – created by God, loved by God, worthy of His mercy, and worthy of His justice,” he said. “The question we have to ask ourselves is, ‘is peace inside of us because if we don’t have peace, it’s hard to give peace.”
Father Brady Williams from the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (SOLT), Father Williams Bakyil, SOLT, pastor of Christ the King Parish, Father Joseph Lopez, and pastor of Most Precious Blood Parish concelebrated the Red Mass with Bishop Mulvey.
Also joining Bishop Mulvey on the altar were Pastor Reverend Milton Black, Jr. from the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd and Rabbi Ilan Emanuel from the Congregation Beth Israel, who gave the readings.