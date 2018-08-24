Refuge of Hope Benefit entertained supporters

by South Texas Catholic

Some 200 supporters of Refuge of Hope were treated to a night out with dinner, auction, and a guest speaker/singer at the 11th Annual Benefit Dinner on Aug. 11 at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.Refuge of Hope is a pro-life pregnancy resource center for women and men.The guest speaker and singer Mark Schultz entertained the supporters with his Christian songs while telling his story of being adopted at two weeks old and raised by loving parents. Though he never met his biological mother, he's grateful to her for giving him life. “She’ll always be a hero to me,” he says with a smile and tears in his eyes.Schultz said that women who walk through the doors of Refuge of Hope may not have been shown love and a lot haven’t been shown what it’s like to be loved by the Lord. "Some haven’t been cared for and I think that’s one of the things that Refuge of Hope can do is introduce grace into someone’s life," Schultz said.Many know Mark Schultz as the platinum-selling, award-winning artist whose career has spanned two decades with thirteen #1 hits. He’s garnered accolades like Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Album of the Year and has appeared on ABC’s 20/20, Extreme Home Makeover, and CNN’s Morning Edition But Mark would say that all of that pales in comparison to the honor of getting to share his own story of adoption with an audience.