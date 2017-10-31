Regalado answers call to holiness

October 31, 2017
Ramiro "RJ" Regalado (left) was received into Rite of Candidacy by Bishop Mario Dorsonville-Rodríguez in Washington DC.
Contributed photo
“The call to candidacy is a call to be holy. Do not be afraid to be holy,” Bishop Mario Dorsonville-Rodríguez, auxiliary bishop of the
Archdiocese of Washington
, said to seven seminarians admitted to candidacy on Oct. 18 at the Theological College, The National Diocesan Seminary of the Catholic University of America. Among those declaring their intent “to be holy” was Ramiro “RJ” Regalado of the
Diocese of Corpus Christi
.
In the Rite of Holy Orders the Church recognizes a seminarian as worthy of being ordained, and thus becomes a “candidate” for ordination to the priesthood. Regalado is Theology III student at the Theological College. His home parish is
St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus
.