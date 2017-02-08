Bishop Robert J. McManus of Worcester, Massachusetts, instituted Ramiro Regalado Jr., a second year theology seminarian for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, as an Acolyte on Jan. 30 at the Theological College, Washington DC. Father Gerald D. McBrearity, P.S.S., Rector of Theological College, concelebrated the Mass.



Regalado was one of 15 seminarians installed as acolytes. Others hailed from the Diocese of Bridgeport, Diocese of Dallas, Archdiocese of Hartford, Archdiocese of New York, Diocese of Richmond, Diocese of Rockville Centre and Diocese of Spokane. Another 15 seminarians were installed as readers at the same Mass.



Photos by Rachel Dimas/ Theological College Facebook

