Region X Hispanic Ministry holds biannual meeting in San Antonio

Jaime Reyna, director of the Office of Multicultural Ministry for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, joined other directors, coordinators and lay leaders from Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas for the biannual Region X Hispanic Ministry meeting. The event was held at the Mexican American Catholic College in San Antonio on March 27-29.
These biannual meetings are designed to offer representatives tools to help them in their ministry by providing spiritual reflection, education, collaboration, and fellowship.
Reyna who is also an executive committee member for Region X Hispanic Ministry led a presentation on the discernment process for the selection of new committee members.
Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller celebrated Mass and gave an inspirational homily those involved in Hispanic Ministry “not to be afraid” as many take on their new roles.
Dr. Richard Grant, Jr. gave an interactive and applicable presentation entitled, “Psychological Types: Directors of Hispanic Ministries.”
Attendees and affiliates: Mexican American Catholic College, Catholic Relief Services and Conguar Institute shared their diocesan reports.