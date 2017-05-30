Registration open for Women's Conference in San Antonio

Registration is now open for the Pilgrim Center of Hope’s Catholic Women’s Conference happening July 28-29 at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. The annual conference, regarded as a “spa for the woman’s soul,” is a two-day event attracting thousands of women from across South and Central Texas, and is in its 16th year.

The conference fosters an appreciation for the personal dignity of women, encouraging them to know and love God, and inspiring them to use their feminine gifts for the transformation of family and society. The conference is an event for healing, spiritual direction, and receiving tools for everyday living and resources for education.

The Friday evening experience focuses on healing and renewal, with speakers and Eucharistic Adoration and Benediction. Saturday begins with Mass celebrated by newly-ordained Bishop Michael Boulette. Other aspects of the experience include vendor & ministry exhibitors, Reconciliation, a quiet Prayer Room, music, and more. American Sign Language interpretation will be provided.

During the month of the Blessed Virgin Mary (May 1-31), registration is offered at the special rate of $55. Regular rate $65. Discounts and scholarships are available. Visit CWCSanAntonio.com for schedule, registration, and further details.