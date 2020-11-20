Registration to apply for Catholic Charities Community Christmas ends Nov. 25

For 54 years Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi has been providing Christmas food baskets to those in need in the 12 counties of the Diocese of Corpus Christi. For 39 years, they have partnered with the Toys for Tots Program providing toys to children in Nueces County. In keeping with this year of change, 2020, the Annual Christmas Food Basket and Toys for Tots Event will now be called Community Christmas.
If you are coming to register for the Christmas Food Baskets and/or Toys For Tots, please remember to be patient. Only 1 person will be allowed into the registration area. Wear you mask and please be aware of social distancing.