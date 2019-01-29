Religion Bowl launches NCSW at Sacred Heart

A Religion Bowl launched National Catholic Schools Week (NCSW) at Sacred Heart School in Rockport on Jan. 28. The event held on Jan. 28 was conducted by Father Ray Yrlas and Principal Kathy Barnes.
“Each year the School holds a Religion Bowl on the first day of NCSW because our Catholic faith is very important to us and we want the students to understand that,” Barnes said.
According to Barnes, two of the top religion students in grades Kinder through fifth grade are chosen by their teachers to participate. They are then divided into two teams with one student from each grade level. The students get to choose a name for their team and then work together as a team when they answer each question. The team receives a point for each question answered correctly and the team with the most points at the end of the day is the winner.
The participants received a first place or second place award ribbon at the end of the competition.
Winners of the 2019 Sacred Heart School Religion Bowl