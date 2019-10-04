Religion teachers are asked to go on a journey

The Diocese of Corpus Christi, Office of Evangelization and Catechesis invited religion teachers to an afternoon of reflection in the Immaculate Conception Chapel on St. John Paul II High School campus. The event occurred on the Friday before Fall break, Oct. 4.
Diocesan Director of Communications, Julie Stark, led teachers on an imaginative journey by recalling what it must have been like for the followers of Jesus on their walk to Emmaus shortly after he was crucified.
According to Ignatian Spirituality imaginative prayer, is an active way of praying that engages the mind and heart and stirs up thoughts and emotions.
Teachers were asked to accompany, listen and give meaning to their students, much like Jesus did when he accompanied two followers of Jesus on the walk to Emmaus.