Renewing ourselves as Missionary Disciples

by Bishop Michael Mulvey, South Texas Catholic



Most Reverend Michael Mulvey is bishop of the Diocese of Corpus Christi.



On the Feast of the Epiphany of the Lord, we as the people of God in the Diocese of Corpus Christi began a process to develop a pastoral plan for the diocese. A pastoral plan is like a road map similar to the star the Magi saw that led them to Jesus. Over the next few months, together, we will discern in the light of the Holy Spirit and with the presence of Jesus among us, how God wants us to renew ourselves as a community of missionary disciples and by what means he wishes us to be his instruments in bringing the Good News to others.

The pastoral plan will assist us to minister to the needs of those who have lost their way or have never known the beauty of God's love and his mercy. This pastoral discernment will be guided through listening sessions throughout the diocese. You will be invited to come to one of these sessions in your area. Additionally, you will be able to participate in a survey that will be available in the pews in your parish or online.

I have already met with your pastors and with the priests of the diocese to orient them to what we hope to accomplish. However, your participation and support in this process to develop a pastoral plan is crucial.

Pope Francis, in his apostolic letter “The Joy of the Gospel” encourages the whole Church to become mission oriented. The pope writes, “Pastoral ministry in a missionary key seeks to abandon the complacent attitude that says, ‘We have always done it this way’. I invite everyone to be bold and creative in this task of rethinking the goals, structures, style and methods of evangelization in their respective communities.”

I am very excited about the future of our missionary ministry in the Diocese of Corpus Christi. The pastoral planning discernment will give us—bishop, priests, deacons, consecrated men and women and laity—the opportunity to be together, to be unified in our one desire and effort to bring God's love and mercy to so many who long to meet him.

As we prepare ourselves, I have surfaced five areas that can be a framework to our process. The first, is to understand ourselves as the Church in communion. The second, is to see the presbyter as the foundation of communion and evangelization in our parishes. The third, is to look at parish life and how we live together as a family in our parishes. The fourth, is the role of the laity, both in the Church and specifically in the world. And the fifth, is to examine our catechesis in evangelization processes and programs, such as religious and adult education programs and Catholic schools.

I look forward to traveling this road together with you as the disciples on the road to Emmaus walked with Jesus; to accompany others to meet him as well.

May our Blessed Mother Mary, pray for us as we embark in this journey to better serve her son.