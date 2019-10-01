Representative Payee Program keeps homeless numbers down

Jose Cobos hands a bill to Elsa Ortiz (right). Ortiz and Johanna Swetish (left) are tasked with managing their clients' money and paying their bills to keep them from becoming homeless.
Rebecca Esparza | for STC
“Corpus Christi has the programs I need to have a brighter future,” he said. “There are treatments for my ailments available here that are not available back home.”
When Cobos first arrived in Corpus Christi, he was indigent, and Catholic Charities was a beacon of hope for him when he needed it the most. He receives assistance through the Representative Payee program, where Catholic Charities have managed his finances for almost three years.
“They saved my life and kept me from becoming homeless. They budget my money well and are good at what they do. Over the years I’ve grown to consider these ladies my friends and I need them every day,” Cobos said.
Elsa Ortiz and Johanna Swetish administer the Representative Payee Program for Catholic Charities. They only accept cases that are referred to them by local social service agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, Child Protective Services or Adult Protective Services.
“We help people manage their benefits, which they may receive from Social Security or the Veterans Administration,” Ortiz said. “Our primary responsibility is to pay monthly bills, like rent and utilities, which in turn helps prevent homelessness because these bills are paid in a timely manner.”
There are challenges involved in offering these services that revolve around handling other people’s money. Currently, the Payee Program at Catholic Charities manages the funds for 120 clients ranging in age from 15, all the way to 90.
“Clients are responsible for making sure we have all the bills they owe. At the same time, sometimes clients can get frustrated; they don’t have immediate access to their money. But that’s for their own protection, to make sure they have enough money for the essentials for daily living,” adds Swetish. “If there is any money left over, we send it to the client to help pay for any incidentals or the client can choose to start a savings account.”
Other times, they have to protect the client’s money from their own family.
“We’ve had some clients whose own family members were taking their benefit money and using the money for drugs. And we’ve had others who have their elderly parent with dementia sign paperwork for a new loan or open a second mortgage loan on their home. We’re here to protect that money on our client’s behalf,” Ortiz said. “A payee program helps prevent a lot of abuse.”
“Some homeless people refuse to get a place to live. Mental illness has a lot to do with it,” she said. “They might have an apartment, but they choose to stay on the street. We work with them on the constant changes in their lives, but always try to keep them with a roof over their heads. It’s a dangerous life on the street.”
For Swetish and Ortiz, their jobs go beyond just paying bills for their clients. They become close to their clients, and the relationship evolves into more of a caseworker role over time.
“Many times, they don’t have anyone else to turn to for support, and they trust us,” Swetish said.
Meanwhile, Cobos remains grateful for the payee program and recommends it to anyone who receives benefits and may run into trouble managing finances on their own. He makes sure to give back to the local community that has given him so much over the last few years.
“I was a professional pianist by the age of 14, and I’ve written over 30 Christian songs, even producing my own CD. I volunteer for local churches, treatment centers and prisons, not only with my music, but also as a mentor,” he said. “Volunteering fulfills me. Service work gives me a great sense of satisfaction.”
For more information on the Payee Representative Program at Catholic Charities, call (361) 336-1023.
Jose Cobos chooses a tie from a rack at Catholic Charities. He is taking advantage of the Family Self-Sufficiency Program which partners with Men’s Warehouse to provide suits for men looking for a job.
Rebecca Esparza | for STC