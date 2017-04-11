Representatives of the Easter Sunrise Passion Play attend Proclamation Reading

During the Corpus Christi City Council meeting on April 11 Mayor Pro Tem Lucy Rubio issued a proclamation declaring the 75th Anniversary of the traditional Easter Sunrise Passion Play and encouraged all residents to attend the play.The City Council presented the proclamation to co-producer and co-director Deborah Scott Brown, co-director Doug Brown from St. John's United Methodist Church, co-producer Sue McCauley from New Life Church and Jaime Reyna, a representative of the Diocese of Corpus Christi."We're all denominations that bring the beautiful enactment of the life of Jesus Christ. About 150 people participate and anywhere from 1,200-2,000 people show up down at Cole Park," Deborah Scott Brown said.The 75th Easter Sunrise Passion Play will be on Easter Sunday, April 16 at 7 a.m. at Cole Park. Bring blankets, chairs or whatever makes you comfortable. People can come as early as 5:45 a.m. to get your spots.