Residence for priests enables retired clergy to stay connected

The chapel at St. John Vianney Retirement Home for priests gives priests the opportunity for reflection, prayer and daily Mass.
The idea for this unique community has a history that extends back over fourteen years. Msgr. Thomas McGettrick began exploring the possibilities of creating a residence for retired priests. However, it was not until Bishop Michael Mulvey and contributions from many donors in a diocesan campaign that the future of retired priests became much more focused and was soon on its way to becoming a reality.
Deacon Freddy Perez oversees the day-to-day operation of the residence.
Jesse DeLeon | for STC
“This place is truly a blessing,” said Deacon Freddy Perez, who oversees the day-to-day operation of the residence. He is quick to point out that the environment is always one of serenity and respect.
“I was ordained a deacon in 2016, but have worked here for only a few months,” he said. “Interacting with the priests on such a personal level is such a blessing, and I feel the work I do here is very satisfying and meaningful.”
Through managing the residence, Perez has a deeper understanding of what the planning may have been like for this somewhat complex project when it was only a set of sketches and blueprints.
The residence includes nine duplex units, a chapel, a community center, a gym, and an assisted living facility. It also features a dining room where the priests often share meals. That sense of community is truly palpable, as each of the priest’s distinctive personality complements the other, commonly resulting in animated, amusing conversations punctuated with plenty of wit and several smiles.
“I have been here since July,” said Msgr. Michael Howell, who retired from his pastoral duties at St. Andrew By the Sea. “We all get to have our privacy when we want, but we also come together for meals, as well.”
Msgr. Lawrence White echoes Msgr. Howell’s sentiments.
“We get to experience a level of tranquility as well as a very real sense of community. Msgr. White was pastor of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish for 28 years before he retired. “Now I get to cook, exercise, and spend a good amount of time reading,” he said. “We have more time for personal prayer and reflection.”
Another resident at St. John Vianney, Msgr. Mark Chamberlain, was born in Boston but grew up in Corpus Christi. He served as pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Portland for 19 years before his retirement. He says that even though the priests at the residence are retired, they are still called upon to celebrate Mass, perform baptisms and officiate funerals.
“The people in the parishes make us who we are,” Msgr. Chamberlain said. Though retired, “We still relate to and identify with the people of the parishes, whether we have ever been there before or not. Availability is the main goal for a parish priest, which we are still able to provide because this facility makes it possible for us to still be of service,” he explained.
“It feels like we are out in the country, but because of its location, we can get to any parish in about 15 minutes,” Msgr. Matthew Stefan added. “I was originally at the Kingsville Deanery, so I am used to being out in a natural setting.
“Being here has allowed me to become familiar with the various parishes, and the people are great. It is amazing to me how, as priests, we are involved in the lives of so many of them. Things like that always remind me that we are always here to help,” Msgr. Stefan said.
Despite such diverse backgrounds, each of the priests at St. John Vianney Residence for Priests finds that a more relaxed lifestyle does not necessarily mean a more comfortable work schedule.
“We have done so many baptisms, first communions, and weddings, we are reminded that when we go to different parishes to help out, we are part of so many families,” Msgr. Howell added.
The peaceful, symbiotic environment at St. John Vianney is one in which our retired priests can relax and reflect yet continue to minister to parishioners from parishes all over the diocese. It is mutually beneficial and would not have been possible without Bishop Mulvey’s foresight and determination to create a place where members of the clergy could live modestly but comfortably while remaining connected to people in so many parishes.
Msgr. Marcos Martinez, who served at Our Lady of Pilar in Corpus Christi for 26 years, speaks for his fellow priests at the residence when he sits back and shares a wide smile. “This place is beautiful, and the company is beautiful. I have been here six months, and it is a very relaxing place,” he says as everyone prepares to gather together for a meal. “We thank Bishop Mulvey for the blessing of being here. There is time to reflect, time to pray, and we still get to serve, and that makes all of us very happy.”
Msgrs. Michael Howell, Marcos Martinez, Matthew Stephan, Lawrence White and Mark Chamberlin enjoying each other's company at St. John Vianney Retirement Home for Priests.
Jesse DeLeon | for STC