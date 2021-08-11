Rest in Peace: Sister Maria Medina of Merciful Love

Sister Maria Medina of Merciful Love (Maria de Los Angeles Martinez
Medina), from the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (SOLT), passed into eternal life on Saturday, Aug. 7 in Belize City, Belize. She was 35 years old.
Sister Maria was born on July 2, 1986, in Kingsville to Antonio Medina and Deanna (Martinez) Guerra. She was baptized on Jan. 4, 1987, at St. Martin Church in Kingsville. She made her First Holy Communion on April 30, 1995, and her confirmation on May 18, 1998, at St. Theresa Church in Premont. Sister Maria attributed her first Holy Communion, confirmation, and strong faith to the unrelenting influence of her best friend Ariela’s mother Beve.
Maria’s faith was nourished at St. Theresa Church through the parish community. She attended numerous youth conferences and helped as a Life Teen Core leader. At a youth conference, Maria sat next to a sister whose name was Sister Maria Medina, which was one of many encounters toward her own vocational discernment.
Sister Maria received all her grade school and high school education in Premont. During that time, she prided herself as being part of a Mariachi band and tennis team. She graduated from Premont High School in 2004 and attended the Coastal Bend Community College in Kingsville, where she planned to become a licensed visiting nurse. However, the call to consecrated life was so strong that she began visiting religious communities. It was then that Sister Maria would periodically visit Sister Giovanni and the SOLT community in Robstown, which solidified her call to become a SOLT sister.
She entered the community in 2010, professed first vows on May 27, 2014, and professed perpetual vows on July 18, 2019. The Sisters of the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity are forever grateful for her life and vocation.
Sister Maria’s first assignment was in Mora, New Mexico, at St. Gertrude the Great Church from 2013 to 2017. From 2017 to 2021 she was assigned to Mount Carmel Parish in Benque Viejo, Belize. Sister Maria steadfastly gave herself in ministry and loved God’s people deeply.
Sister Maria of Merciful Love, SOLT, will be remembered and missed by her loving family, the SOLT sisters and the greater SOLT family. She is survived by her father Antonio Medina (Elena Rodriguez), mother Deanna Guerra (Amador Guerra). Sister Maria has three siblings, Monica Muniz, Genaro Muniz III (children Frankie, Destynne, and Layala), and Isabel Guerra (children Jonathan, Melanie, Patrick and Jada). Sister is also survived by her stepmother Nelda Salinas, who was influential in her upbringing, and four stepbrothers, Fidencio, Juan, Roel and Danny Morales.
In addition to her family members, Sister Maria was godmother to many and a spiritual mother to all those she served. Sister Maria had a special gift of making everyone feel welcome – like family. She will be remembered for her expansive love.
Sister Maria’s body was buried in Benque Viejo, Belize, on Aug. 9. Bishop Michael Mulvey will celebrate a memorial Mass at Corpus Christi Cathedral on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m., with a rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m.