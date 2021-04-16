Retrouvaille retreat coming up in August

Retrouvaille is a peer ministry of volunteer couples that can help other couples learn the tools of healthy communication, build intimacy and heal, just as they have done in their own marriages. Retrouvaille is Christian-based, and Catholic in origin, but welcomes couples of all faiths as well as non-religious couples. Retrouvaille can help get your relationship back on track.
Having read about this very effective marriage ministry previously in the South Texas Catholic, the Victoria Retrouvaille team is excited to share that the Aug. 6-8 weekend is open for registration to couples in the Victoria and Corpus Christi area.
The weekend is designed to provide tools which will help married couples rediscover or reignite the loving relationship they once shared. The Retrouvaille team successfully held one retreat already during the current pandemic and are proud to say that the Spiritual Renewal Center has been exceptional in accommodating the team and retreatants while ensuring all the appropriate COVID-19 protection protocols are in place.
For more information about the weekend itself or the personal protection practices that will be employed, call John or Jennifer Vincent at (361) 580-2770 or email them at
2046@retrouvaille.org. To learn more about Retrouvaille go to
HelpOurMarriage.org
The next Retrouvaille Weekend will be on August 6-8 at the Spiritual Renewal Center, located at 718 Gussie Schmidt Road in Victoria.
[Note: Registration ends July 30]