Reyna asks for warm clothing at the Mother Teresa Shelter

Along with the drastic change of weather, today comes a whole new set of problems for our homeless brothers and sister in our community.
Jaime Reyna, Director of Social Ministry for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, gives a shout-out at the Mother Teresa Shelter that now would be a good time to go through our closets and gather up warm clothes and blankets that are no longer needed.
“We have some people who could use a jacket, sweater or blanket, gloves, a hat, and socks, anything that you have that you can give away at the Mother Teresa Shelter (513 Sam Rankin) today,” he said.